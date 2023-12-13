2 Georgia cities make list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. -- and one is #1

ATLANTA — Two Georgia cities made Money.com’s annual “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” ranking. One even came in at #1

The website looks at U.S. cities in terms of economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie to determine who makes the list.

This year, Atlanta came in at the top of the list based on its booming jobs market and “eye on equality.”

“These days, our No. 1 place to live is nothing short of a cultural behemoth. From the people who live and work in Atlanta to the parks, restaurants, bars and schools they inhabit, diversity pulses through this city,” Money.com wrote.

Atlanta has some of the largest year-over-year rates of job growth among U.S. cities as well as a very low unemployment rate, according to Money.com.

Atlanta suburb Marietta also made the list, coming in at #25 for its great schools, many parks and museums and family-friendly feel.

Here’s the top 50 list:

Atlanta, Ga. Tempe, Arizona Kirkland, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Roger’s Park (Chicago), Illinois Columbia, Maryland Somerville, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Tampa, Florida Jersey City, New Jersey Boise, Idaho Chapel Hill, North Carolina Irvine, California Fort Lee, New Jersey Arlington, Virginia Naperville, Illinois Milton, Massachusetts Fremont, California Carmel, Indiana Rockville, Maryland Franklin, Tennessee San Diego, California Hillsboro, Oregon Abington, Pennsylvania San Jose, California Alexandria, Virginia Chanhassen, Minnesota Denver, Colorado Overland Park, Kansas Morristown, New Jersey Lafayette, Colorado Camas, Washington Altamonte Springs, Florida South Burlington, Vermont Marietta, Georgia Kirkwood Missouri Glen Cove, New York Kaneohe, Hawaii Hutto, Texas Madison, Wisconsin Salt Lake City, Utah Bentonville, Arkansas Sarasota, Florida Nashua, New Hampshire Norman, Oklahoma Greenville, South Carolina Juneau, Alaska Coralville, Iowa Jeffersonville, Indiana Sparks, Nevada



