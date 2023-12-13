Local

2 Georgia cities make list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. -- and one is #1

By Allie Goolrick, WSBTV.com
ATLANTA — Two Georgia cities made Money.com’s annual “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” ranking. One even came in at #1

The website looks at U.S. cities in terms of economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie to determine who makes the list.

This year, Atlanta came in at the top of the list based on its booming jobs market and “eye on equality.”

“These days, our No. 1 place to live is nothing short of a cultural behemoth. From the people who live and work in Atlanta to the parks, restaurants, bars and schools they inhabit, diversity pulses through this city,” Money.com wrote.

Atlanta has some of the largest year-over-year rates of job growth among U.S. cities as well as a very low unemployment rate, according to Money.com.

Atlanta suburb Marietta also made the list, coming in at #25 for its great schools, many parks and museums and family-friendly feel.

Here’s the top 50 list:

  1. Atlanta, Ga.
  2. Tempe, Arizona
  3. Kirkland, Washington
  4. Raleigh, North Carolina
  5. Roger’s Park (Chicago), Illinois
  6. Columbia, Maryland
  7. Somerville, Massachusetts
  8. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  9. Tampa, Florida
  10. Jersey City, New Jersey
  11. Boise, Idaho
  12. Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  13. Irvine, California
  14. Fort Lee, New Jersey
  15. Arlington, Virginia
  16. Naperville, Illinois
  17. Milton, Massachusetts
  18. Fremont, California
  19. Carmel, Indiana
  20. Rockville, Maryland
  21. Franklin, Tennessee
  22. San Diego, California
  23. Hillsboro, Oregon
  24. Abington, Pennsylvania
  25. San Jose, California
  26. Alexandria, Virginia
  27. Chanhassen, Minnesota
  28. Denver, Colorado
  29. Overland Park, Kansas
  30. Morristown, New Jersey
  31. Lafayette, Colorado
  32. Camas, Washington
  33. Altamonte Springs, Florida
  34. South Burlington, Vermont
  35. Marietta, Georgia
  36. Kirkwood Missouri
  37. Glen Cove, New York
  38. Kaneohe, Hawaii
  39. Hutto, Texas
  40. Madison, Wisconsin
  41. Salt Lake City, Utah
  42. Bentonville, Arkansas
  43. Sarasota, Florida
  44. Nashua, New Hampshire
  45. Norman, Oklahoma
  46. Greenville, South Carolina
  47. Juneau, Alaska
  48. Coralville, Iowa
  49. Jeffersonville, Indiana
  50. Sparks, Nevada

