DeKalb mother, son found guilty of pimping woman using online ads

DECATUR, Ga. — A jury has convicted a mother and her son of pimping a 28-year-old woman for sex.

DeKalb Police were called to the 2000 block of Candler Road in unincorporated Decatur regarding a domestic assault call.

When officers arrived, they met with the 28-year-old victim who told them Allan Sanchez Woods, 30, had punched her in the face, choked her, and slammed her to the ground.

When the victim tried to call police, Woods allegedly punched her in the face again and took her phone.

Authorities say the 28-year-old flagged down a man who was walking nearby and asked to use his phone. As she placed a call, Woods reportedly pulled up in a car, pointed a gun at the man, and said, “This is my phone now.”

Woods took the Good Samaritan’s phone from the woman before driving off, police say.

The victim told DeKalb investigators that she initially met Woods on a dating website, but that he almost immediately began to control her. The victim told police that Woods was her pimp and that his mother, Vanessa Woods, 53, would post online ads advertising the victim’s services.

For almost a year, the victim performed sexual acts for money and then gave the money to Allan Woods.

According to investigators, Allan Woods would not let her leave the house, kept her from seeing her family, deprived her of food, and would often take away her phone.

Vanessa Woods reportedly drove the victim to different locations to perform sex acts. The victim showed investigators text messages demanding her to have sex with someone.

Police said those messages came from a phone number connected to both Allan and Vanessa Woods.

The duo admitted in statements to posting the victim on websites for sex.

On Thursday, a DeKalb County jury found Vanessa Woods and Allan Woods guilty on charges of pimping.

Senior Judge David B. Irwin sentenced Allan Woods to 20 years to serve 15 in confinement with the balance on probation.

Vanessa Woods was sentenced to 12 months to serve 180 days in custody.

Allan Woods was also found guilty of armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident on April 25, 2022.

