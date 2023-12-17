Man missing for over 2 weeks after stranger checked him out of DeKalb nursing home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been missing for over two weeks after someone checked him out of a rehabilitation center.

Family members say Anthony Lamar Morgan Sr. has been missing since Dec. 2.

Morgan was checked out of the Pruitt Health Rehabilitation Center by a man named John Bridges.

His family said Bridges checked him out of the facility under false pretenses.

He claimed to be Morgan’s uncle, but they are not related and no one in Morgan’s family knows who Bridges is.

Morgan has not been in contact with any of his friends or family since leaving the facility.

Morgan’s right leg has been amputated and he has a prosthetic leg.

His family says he cannot survive without his medication and he did not take them with him when he left the facility.

Bridges is an amputee as well and is missing his left hand.

They were seen leaving the facility in a white or light-colored Hyundai.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Morgan or Bridges, please contact Det. Mathis at 770-724-7734.

