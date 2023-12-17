Bomb threats against Roswell synagogues under investigation

ROSWELL, Ga. — Multiple synagogues were searched by police after receiving emailed bomb threats Sunday morning.

Roswell Police Department said they were made aware of emailed bomb threats at two of their synagogues on Sunday.

The department said these threats aren’t unique to just Roswell. The same threats have been sent to other synagogues throughout the metro Atlanta area.

About a month ago, a Conyers synagogue was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat. In April, a teen was accused of posting a bomb threat on social media against a Forsyth County synagogue.

Roswell officials along with other law enforcement agencies swept the locations and found nothing suspicious.

“We will continue to collaborate with our partners to investigate these threats thoroughly, and remain vigilant in ensuring the safety and security of all in our community,” the department said.

