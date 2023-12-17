GBI searching for answers a year after Marine Corps veteran found dead in his driveway

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — After a yearlong police investigation and no arrests, officials are seeking information on who killed a 37-year-old man in his driveway.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on December 17, 2022.

Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Warrenton Drive, after receiving multiple 911 calls to the area about shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found Joshua Mitchell, 37, of Douglasville lying on the driveway just outside of the garage of the home.

Authorities said Mitchell had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday marks the first anniversary of Mitchell’s death.

According to the GBI, Mitchell was a United States Marine Corps veteran and was known to many as a contractor in the metro Atlanta area. He was considered a hard worker and family man.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the GBI Tipline. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, or by submitting a tip online.

