ATLANTA - A worker was rescued from dangling scaffolding Friday evening in Midtown Atlanta.
Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News they heard some sort of loud noise and then saw a heavy police presence in the area of 14th Street and West Peachtree Street.
Authorities said a portion of a window washing platform collapsed and hit large power lines, causing an electrical explosion and vehicle fire.
Video from NewsChopper 2 showed some sort of scaffolding dangling sideways on the side of the Icon Midtown Apartments.
The worker was safely rescued.
Several roads in the area are still closed. Traffic is expected to be impacted for hours.
Police are urging everyone to avoid the area. Atlanta police sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:
"Please advise motorist to stay away from the area of 14th St. at West Peachtree St. All lanes at 14th St and West Peachtree St are shut down in all directions due to the Atlanta Fire Rescue call."
