  • 'Get over it' GOP gubernatorial candidate responds to critics of controversial ad

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A new political ad by one of the GOP gubernatorial candidate is generating a lot of buzz, both good and bad.

    The ad features Brian Kemp with a shotgun across his lap talking to a teenager hoping to date his daughter.

    Many republicans said Kemp’s ad was meant to be funny, but many democrats said there’s nothing funny about pointing a shotgun at a teenager.

    In a statement, the Kemp campaign said, "Brian is a conservative. Get over it. He loves his daughters, (and) values our second amendment."

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot is speaking to Georgia voters and experts. Hear their reactions, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Get over it' GOP gubernatorial candidate responds to critics of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video shows moment GSU officer opened fire on man who police say attacked her

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas leak causes evacuations in West Midtown

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fulton County may owe homeowners millions in property tax dollars

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gunmen kick down family's door, fires shot during violent home invasion