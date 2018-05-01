'Get over it' GOP gubernatorial candidate responds to critics of controversial ad

ATLANTA - A new political ad by one of the GOP gubernatorial candidate is generating a lot of buzz, both good and bad.
The ad features Brian Kemp with a shotgun across his lap talking to a teenager hoping to date his daughter.
Many republicans said Kemp’s ad was meant to be funny, but many democrats said there’s nothing funny about pointing a shotgun at a teenager.
In a statement, the Kemp campaign said, "Brian is a conservative. Get over it. He loves his daughters, (and) values our second amendment."
Channel 2's Richard Elliot is speaking to Georgia voters and experts. Hear their reactions, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
What do you think of this controversial gubernatorial campaign ad? Some find it tone deaf. Others think it's funny. At 6, how one expert says it's doing exactly what it was intended to do. pic.twitter.com/yVOR2cAU0U— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 1, 2018
