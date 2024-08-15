Reports: Falcons trade for 4-time Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have added a much-needed pass rusher to their defense in a trade with the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the Associated Press are reporting that Atlanta traded for Matthew Judon, a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker, and sent New England a third round pick. Neither team has announced the trade yet.

The Patriots and Judon had been in the middle of a contract dispute before the trade.

Channel 2′s sister station Boston25 reported that Judon missed two practices after having animated conversations with head coach Jerod Mayo and Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh.

“I hope I can continue to play here and be a catalyst to one of the best defenses in the league. If that’s not the case, that’s not the case. It’s hard not to be jealous or envious,” Judon later told reporters on July 29. “But honestly, I’ve got to focus on myself. As much as everyone would like me to stay around here for a long time, it’s not up to me. I would pay myself a lot of money and be cool with it.”

Judon fills a big gap in the Falcons defense, who lost edge rusher Bralen Trice. The rookie from Washington injured his knee in Atlanta’s first preseason game against the Dolphins last week.

Judon spent his first five seasons in Baltimore before signing with the Patriots for the last three seasons.

Judon recorded a career-high 15.5 sacks during the 2022 season. The Falcons haven’t had a player with double-digit sacks since 2016 when Vic Beasley recorded 15.5 sacks. It’s the same season when the Falcons made the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

