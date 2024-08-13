Atlanta Braves players bring smiles and gifts to patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Some patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta got a nice surprise when they were visited by a couple of Atlanta Braves players who are also on the mend.

Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies were joined by their wives for a visit to the hospital on Monday.

They posed for photos, handed out some Braves gear, and even hung out with Blanche, one of the therapy dogs of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Strider is out for the rest of this season due to an elbow injury.

A bone fragment caused an injury to his right ulnar collateral ligament.

Albies fractured his left wrist on July 21 during a game against the Cardinals.

He is expected to return after eight weeks.

