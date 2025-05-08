U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter becomes first GA Republican leader to enter 2026 Senate race

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter entered the race for U.S. Senate on Thursday, releasing an ad that touts himself as a “MAGA Warrior.”

Carter is the first prominent Republican leader to announce his campaign after Gov. Brian Kemp said he would not enter the 2026 race for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Carter represents Georgia’s 1st Congressional District. He was first elected to Congress in the 2014 election.

He previously considered running for U.S. Senate against Sen. Raphael Warnock before eventual GOP nominee Herschel Walker entered the race.

Carter is one of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters in Georgia, which he points to in his first ad below.

