ATLANTA - For those who have been anticipating the heat, crowd and reward of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, it’s your time.

It’s officially time to register for the 50th year of the city’s revered Fourth of July 10k phenomenon.

Registration for the 50th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race is now open. This year, there’s a slight change to registration, with both Atlanta Track Club members and non-members registering during the same period. Members of the track club can register here. Non-members can also register for the race lottery here.

“This race has been producing unforgettable moments since the original 110 runners stood on the first start line in 1970,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s executive director and race director. “This year, we look forward to making memories that will last a lifetime as we plan what will certainly be an epic celebration here in Running City USA.”

Runners, walkers and everyone in between can register for the “world’s largest 10K” here from now until 11:59 p.m. March 31. The race, put on by the Atlanta Track Club, will again take place at Piedmont Park on the Fourth of July.

Those fortunate enough to make it into that coveted 60,000 will make their way from Lenox Mall down Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street, finishing at the gates of Piedmont Park.

Here’s how to participate in the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race:

If you’re an Atlanta Track Club member...

1. Enter the lottery for free at ajc.com/peachtree.

2. Members of Atlanta Track Club who activated their membership by Feb. 1, 2019 are automatically entered into the race.

3. ATC members can confirm their registration by going to the confirm registration link at atlantatrackclub.org/peachtree.

If you’re not a member of the Atlanta Track Club...

1. Enter the lottery for free at ajc.com/peachtree.

2. Once registered, those registrants will be randomly selected after the lottery closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

3. Wait for an email informing you if you were one of the randomly selected lottery entrants chosen to participate.

4. If selected, entry into the 10K event is $38 for club members and $42 for the public, plus additional applicable online processing fees.

5. All lottery entrants will receive an email by Tuesday, April 2 notifying them if they were selected for the 2019 event.

No matter which day or time of registration, all who enter the lottery during the registration period will have an equal chance of being selected for the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Searchable results of the selection process will also be posted on peachtreeroadrace.org and AJC.com/peachtreeon April 2.

For more details about registration, wave placement and more, visit ajc.com/peachtree.

