Rapper Offset, of trio Migos, buys new car for man who 'helped save his life'

ATLANTA - He may be a rap superstar whose songs are on top of the charts, but Offset, of the trio Migos, still knows how to walk it like he talks it.
Offset, whose birth name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, made one man's day very special by gifting him with a brand-new car.
The rapper wrecked his car two weeks ago in Atlanta and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
He credits a man named Jamar who was walking nearby for helping save his life during the accident. Offset repaid Jamar by purchasing him a brand new Nissan Altima Wednesday.
THANK YOU JMMAR FOR HELPING SAVE MY LIFE. GOD IS GOOD. pic.twitter.com/qbKVqSyqtd— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 30, 2018
The good Samaritan moment was caught on video.
Offset paid it forward by gifting a Nissan Altima to the man who saved his life after a car crash earlier this month. https://t.co/cxXjVhrKWx— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 30, 2018
Not all heroes wear capes!
