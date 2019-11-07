Rain will make for a messy afternoon commute

ATLANTA - Rain will be moving toward metro Atlanta this afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says showers will be in the northwest Georgia mountains around 1 p.m.
The rain will make for a wet afternoon commute.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain today for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
