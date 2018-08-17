ATLANTA - You may want to make alternative plans if you were hoping to spend some time outside this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton has been tracking the coming rain and storms all week on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. And now, it’s just hours away.
The scattered showers could bring heavy rain beginning this afternoon and is expected to stick around Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
We have the most powerful weather radar in the world -- See the Severe Weather Team 2 hour-by-hour forecast
Areas in north metro Atlanta could see severe storms with strong-to-damaging wind, hail, lightning and heavy rain.
Areas in north metro Atlanta could see severe storms with strong-to-damaging wind, hail, lightning and heavy rain.
Before it’s all over, you could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in your area.
The chance for rain goes down later next week.
SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE: Timing...late afternoon through late evening. Main threats: damaging wind, small hail and heavy rain with lightning. Updates on Ch2 WSB-TV all morning. pic.twitter.com/VkcLzPIb9c— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) August 17, 2018
