ATLANTA - There are limited chances for rain across north Georgia on Monday, but isolated storms that do develop will be slow-moving and could produce heavy rain.
“With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will warm up quickly through the 80s and into the low 90s this afternoon,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Expect more of the same tomorrow.”
Monahan said the next front will approach Wednesday into the end of the week. Rain chances increase each day.
“There are 60 percent rain chances area-wide into the end of the week,” Monahan said.
With higher rain chances and more clouds, afternoon highs will drop back into the 80s.
Over the weekend, we’ll stay in the 80s for highs with a chance for scattered showers and storms each day.
