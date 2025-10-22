Rabid fox found in north Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — A fox in Jackson County has tested positive for rabies, Georgia public health officials confirmed.

The Georgia Public Health Laboratory confirmed Oct. 14 that a fox found in the Manor Lake Circle area of Hoschton was rabid.

Authorities advise residents to make sure their pets are up-to-date with rabies vaccinations.

Residents are urged to avoid any wild animals that exhibit unusual behavior, such as aggression, lack of fear of humans, or appearing during odd times of the day.

Any incidents involving animal bites should be reported to the local health department to ensure public safety and proper handling.

