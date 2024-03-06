Protestors gather outside of Athens city hall for ‘Make Athens Safe Again Rally’

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Protestors rallied outside of Athens-Clarke County City Hall because they’re upset at the county for not doing more to fight against undocumented migrants.

On Tuesday night, Athens saw demonstrations from two crowds in the first meeting since a nursing student, Laken Riley, was killed on the University of Georgia campus.

Large crowds with megaphones, some singing and others shouting, were outside of Athens-Clarke County City Hall as each side of College Avenue was lined with crowds with opposing views of how to move forward after the murder of Laken Riley.

Riley was killed on UGA’s campus and the man accused, Jose Ibarra, is an undocumented migrant.

On one side of College Avenue, the Make Athens Safe Again Rally. Supporters are upset Athens-Clarke County hasn’t done more to fight undocumented migrants.

“Everybody in our city should be required to follow the law and if they are not they need to be reported and they need to be deported,” said organizer Laurie Campbell.

On the other side, there are students like Dellar Weldon.

“I think it’s really heartbreaking that so much trauma and so much pain has led to so much hate and division as well,” said Weldon.

Inside City Hall, the anger continued to boil over, as the public got a chance to speak to commissioners.

“You have violated your oath of office against the laws of our state,” said one speaker.

“If New York City and Athens-Clarke County authorities had followed guidelines, Jose Ibarra would have been picked up by ICE,” added another.

“Blaming migrants and forcing them to live in in the shadows will not make Athens safer,” added another speaker.

Some pointed to a 2019 resolution, signed by Mayor Kelly Girtz in the days following the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed 23 people.

The resolution at one point says “that all people, including those without documentation, feel welcome.”

It’s a resolution that some commissioners defended.

“I also want to clarify that a resolution does not carry the weight of legislation or a mandate or any specific action,” said Commissioner John Culpepper.

Athens is a city whose grief has turned into a heated debate.

“I am disgusted by this crime as I am by the hysterical glee which so many have seized upon this tragedy to promote division, bigotry, and hate,” said Commissioner Melissa Link.

No resolutions were considered by the commission Tuesday night.

