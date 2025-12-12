Professor vanished in Georgia mountains a month ago. His family isn’t giving up their search

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — Friday marks one month since a law professor disappeared while hiking in the north Georgia mountains. His family is organizing another large search party for this weekend.

Charles Hosch, 67, hasn’t been seen since Nov. 11 when he went for a hike on the Byron Herbert Reece Trail. He was last seen in the Blood Mountain area of Union County.

The sheriff’s office and Hosch’s family organized weeks of searches for the attorney and SMU law professor, but nothing has turned up so far.

His family though isn’t giving up hope. While the official search was called over in late November, the Hosch family will be back out in Union County on Saturday and Sunday.

“Please join us if you can: we will need volunteers for quite a few roles, from helping set up and serve meals for rescue teams to setting posters on all trailheads,” the family wrote.

Volunteers can sign up here. For more updates on the search for Hosch, visit this website.

