Search called off for professor missing in woods

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — Union County authorities have suspended formal search operations for Charles Hosch, 67, a law professor who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

The law firm of Hosch & Morris, of Hosch is a partner, announced the news Monday.

Hosch disappeared on Nov. 11 after going for a walk on the Byron Herbert Reece Trail near Blood Mountain. Surveillance video captured his image at a nearby store, but he has not been seen since.

The search area is vast and wooded, making it difficult for drones and searchers to locate any trace of the professor.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke Friday with Hosch’s family, who have not given up they will find their loved one, though they recognized the difficulty.

Here is the full statement from Hosch & Morris:

Union County’s formal search operations have been suspended pending the discovery of new clues or information. Today’s search yielded no new clues after almost two weeks of extraordinary effort. We are forever indebted to the search and rescue teams who navigated treacherous terrain in challenging conditions with heroism, skill, and tireless dedication. Their commitment to finding Charles has been nothing short of remarkable, and we will be always grateful for their courage and compassion. Our own search efforts will continue. We are planning the next phase and will share details as they develop. Please check this website in the days and weeks to come. In this moment of uncertainty, we turn to Charles’s favorite verse, John 1:5: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” Charles has been that light to so many—his family, his students, his colleagues, his friends, his community. His wisdom, kindness, selflessness, and unwavering integrity have illuminated countless lives, and his light burns in every heart that loves him. We carry that light with us as we search. We will not stop. We will bring him home. — Hosch & Morris

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group