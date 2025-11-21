Missing professor’s family not giving up hope he’s somewhere ‘hunkering down’

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — Search efforts for missing law professor Charles Hosch have intensified as crews expand their search near Blood Mountain in Union County.

Charles Hosch, 67, disappeared on November 11 after going for a walk on Veterans Day. Surveillance video captured his image at a nearby store, but he has not been seen since.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with Hosch’s family on Friday, who have not given up they will find their loved one.

“My dad is extraordinary, and if anyone can figure out how to find shelter and find water and stay alive, it is still very much a possibility,” said daughter Julia Hosch.

Volunteers and K-9 units have been searching the area for more than a week without success.

The search has expanded to the rugged terrain between the Appalachian Trail and the Freeman Trail.

The search area is vast and wooded, making it difficult for drones and searchers to locate any trace of the professor.

“We’re not unaware of the gravity of the situation, we’re very aware of that,” Julia Hosch said.

She said she believes her father is hunkered down somewhere that drones can’t see him.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about Charles Hosch’s disappearance to come forward.

