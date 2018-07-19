  • President Trump's controversial Russia comments spark local protest

    By: Justin Wilfon

    ATLANTA - Dozens gathered in downtown Atlanta for a vigil to protest President Donald Trump. 

    The president's controversial Russia comments sparked outrage, and local community members are voicing their opinion.

    "Monday, our president was the first in American history to defy his own government," one protester said. 

