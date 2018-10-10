President Trump likely to visit Georgia next week to survey storm damage

ATLANTA - President Donald Trump is likely to visit storm-ravaged areas of Florida and Georgia hit by Hurricane Michael early next week, White House officials told reporters aboard Air Force One.
The president spoke with Gov. Nathan Deal during the flight to receive updates on the storm, which barreled into Florida on Wednesday and is expected to pound parts of south and middle Georgia with rain and wind.
The White House said Trump “offered any federal resources necessary and continues to receive regular updates.”
Earlier Wednesday, Deal expanded a state of emergency to an additional 16 counties and activated 1,500 Georgia National Guard troops to prepare for the storm.
The state’s congressional delegation asked Trump to declare parts of Georgia a federal disaster area to free up resources.
The eye of the storm crossed into southwest Georgia at about 5:45 p.m., making it the first major hurricane to enter Georgia since 1898, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz.
