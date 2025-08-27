Powerball jumps to $850 million, 6th largest, ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $850 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, making it the sixth-largest prize in the game’s history.

The jackpot’s cash value is estimated at $383.7 million, with strong ticket sales across the country driving the increase. This marks the 38th drawing since the last jackpot was won on May 31 in California.

Watch the drawing immediately before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing will be broadcast live at 10:59 p.m. from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla., and will also be live streamed on Powerball.com.

“America has signaled loud and clear – it’s ready to play for a massive Powerball jackpot!” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group chair and Iowa Lottery CEO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Players who win the jackpot can choose between an annuitized prize of $850 million or a lump sum payment of $383.7 million, both before taxes. The annuity option includes one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Since the jackpot streak began, there have been 56 tickets worth $1 million or more and 558 tickets worth $50,000 or more.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from ticket sales remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

Since its inception in 1992, Powerball has generated more than $36 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group