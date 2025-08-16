$565 million could be yours in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — Today could be the day! Hundreds of millions of dollars are up for grabs in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is the largest it’s been all year long at $565 million.

Catch the Powerball drawing LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

That money can be all yours if you can match all five numbers and the Powerball.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you don’t wait to collect the full prize, you can take the $255.3 million cash value.

The last time someone won the jackpot was May 31, when a lucky Californian took home $205 million.

If today’s not your lucky day, you’ve got another shot at Powerball on Monday night.

Or maybe you’ll win Mega Millions. When it’s drawn again on Tuesday, Mega Millions will have a $216 million jackpot.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group