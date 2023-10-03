Powerball jackpot rolls over, but 2 Georgians win $50,000 prizes

There were no winners for the over $1 billion Powerball jackpot drawing on Monday night.
But there were some big money winners here in Georgia!
One $50,000 ticket was purchased by an Alpharetta resident through the Georgia Lottery mobile app.
Another $50,000 ticket was purchased by a Dalton resident through the Georgia Lottery website.
Since there was no jackpot winner on Monday, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $1.20 billion.
That amount could likely increase before the drawing.
The cash payout on that jackpot would be $551.7 million.
You can watch the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday at 11 p.m. exclusively on WSB Tonight.
