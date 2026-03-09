Possible parking changes causing concern for businesses around downtown Roswell

ROSWELL — City leaders are set to vote on whether or not to bring more pay-to-park places in downtown Roswell. This possible change has some businesses in the area worried about how it could impact them.

Paige Smith is a waitress in downtown Roswell. She says the less customers have the pay for parking, the more they spend with her.

“Free. We would like to keep it free. I think it brings more people out here and they’re more willing to come hang out and drink. Spend more money if we have free parking,” Smith said.

Drivers already pay to park on much of Canton Street, which is lined with many popular restaurants.

But Roswell’s City Council will decide if they will get rid of other popular free parking spots, including the Green Street Gravel lot, and charge for parking after 5 p.m. and on the weekends at City Hall and the Cultural Arts Center, with some exceptions.

The resolution will also charge for a new $20 million parking deck set to open this summer, but some who enjoy the many eateries say free parking is part of the attraction.

“If it was more paid parking and less free parking it would just be more of a barrier to entry for us to come and enjoy this amazing city,” said customer, Tim Hefferon.

Last year, business owners fought plans to charge for parking but since then, a new mayor and 3 new council members have been voted in.

They’ll consider the additional paid parking spots at Monday’s meeting at 7 p.m.

“Makes a little nervous just because with our business we don’t want to lose business from people not wanting to come hang out as much worry about having to pay for parking on top of their tabs,” Smith said.

