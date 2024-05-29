Portion of Peachtree Street to temporarily close for construction

ATLANTA — A busy road in midtown and Buckhead will be closed for construction for a few days.

Traffic patterns will shift on a portion of Peachtree Street NE to accommodate construction at 811 Peachtree Street NE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The road closure is on Peachtree Street NE from 5th Street NE to 6th Street NE.

A full road closure will be in place from 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

TRENDING STORIES:

The following detours will be in effect to accommodate the full road closure:

Traveling northbound on Peachtree St NE

Turn left onto 5th St NE

Turn right onto W. Peachtree St NE

Turn right onto 6th St NE

Turn left onto Peachtree St NE

Traveling southbound on Peachtree St NE

Turn left onto 7th St NE

Turn right onto Juniper NE

Turn right onto 5th St NE

Turn left onto Peachtree St NE

Officers will be on the road to assist with traffic control.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

1 year after her daughter's murder, a southwest Atlanta mother’s fight for justice continues

©2024 Cox Media Group