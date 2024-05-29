Local

Portion of Peachtree Street to temporarily close for construction

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — A busy road in midtown and Buckhead will be closed for construction for a few days.

Traffic patterns will shift on a portion of Peachtree Street NE to accommodate construction at 811 Peachtree Street NE.

The road closure is on Peachtree Street NE from 5th Street NE to 6th Street NE.

A full road closure will be in place from 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

The following detours will be in effect to accommodate the full road closure:

  • Traveling northbound on Peachtree St NE
  • Turn left onto 5th St NE
  • Turn right onto W. Peachtree St NE
  • Turn right onto 6th St NE
  • Turn left onto Peachtree St NE
  • Traveling southbound on Peachtree St NE
  • Turn left onto 7th St NE
  • Turn right onto Juniper NE
  • Turn right onto 5th St NE
  • Turn left onto Peachtree St NE

Officers will be on the road to assist with traffic control.

