Portion of Peachtree Street to temporarily close for construction

ATLANTA — A busy road in midtown and Buckhead will be closed for construction for a few days.
Traffic patterns will shift on a portion of Peachtree Street NE to accommodate construction at 811 Peachtree Street NE.
The road closure is on Peachtree Street NE from 5th Street NE to 6th Street NE.
A full road closure will be in place from 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.
The following detours will be in effect to accommodate the full road closure:
- Traveling northbound on Peachtree St NE
- Turn left onto 5th St NE
- Turn right onto W. Peachtree St NE
- Turn right onto 6th St NE
- Turn left onto Peachtree St NE
- Traveling southbound on Peachtree St NE
- Turn left onto 7th St NE
- Turn right onto Juniper NE
- Turn right onto 5th St NE
- Turn left onto Peachtree St NE
Officers will be on the road to assist with traffic control.
