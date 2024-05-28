Forsyth County school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after crashing with students onboard

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County school bus driver has been arrested on DUI charges after she crashed with children inside.

The sheriff’s office did not say when the crash occurred, but said it happened on Reagan Boulevard and Brannon Road.

Deputies said the crash involved the bus and another vehicle.

The bus driver, Ginger Katz, was arrested on DUI charges. Her blood alcohol level at the jail was .209. The legal limit is .08.

Katz has been charged with DUI while driving a commercial vehicle, 30 counts of endangering a child by DUI and failure to yield to right of way.

