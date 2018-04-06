0 Popular Subway restaurant fails health inspection

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Subway in South Fulton County has failed a health inspection.

Subway, which began franchising sandwich shops in the 1970s, now has thousands of them around the world.

The Union City Subway inside Walmart on Jonesboro Road got a score of 63 on Tuesday.

Fulton County resident Andre Middlebrooks told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge that Subway is a big franchise and this restaurant should do better than that.

The current score of 63 was not posted when Sbarge went to the Subway Thursday.

Instead, they had the old score of 88 from last year posted.

TRENDING STORIES:

Violations this week included the staff not washing hands properly, food stored past the date marked and front-line coolers not working properly.

Sbarge talked to the manager on the phone about the violations.

Fredrick Hicks says he has managed Subway restaurants for 13 years and this is the first time he’s had a failing score.

Hicks says he had an emergency the day of the inspection and had to leave the restaurant in the hands of trainees.

Hicks wants to assure his customers everything is now back to normal.

We’ll keep you updated when the Subway is re-inspected this month.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.