Popular Dunkin' Donuts fails health inspection with dozen violations

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A well-known franchise doughnut shop in Bartow County has failed a health inspection.
The Dunkin' on Gentilly Boulevard in Cartersville had a dozen violations in the March 11 inspection failure.
Customer Stephanie Dutton told Channel 2 Anchor Carol Sbarge that she gets coffee at the shop every morning and takes her kids there for doughnuts sometimes. She said she was very disappointed when she learned about the failing score of 65.
Violations included milk stored past its expiration date, nozzles on cream machine not cleaned frequently enough and multiple employees in kitchen area not wearing hair restraints.
Last year, the Dunkin' had two inspections. It got an 85 and an 88.
The franchisee was not at the Cartersville Dunkin' when Sbarge went Tuesday.
Dunkin' Brands emailed her a statement that read:
“At Dunkin’ Brands, food safety is a top priority and nothing is more important to us than all of our franchisees operating clean and safe restaurants.
We have stringent food safety and quality standards, and we take great pride in the food and beverages served to our guests every day.
We take matters such as these very seriously. Upon learning of this report, we contacted the franchisee, who owns and operates this location, immediately to confirm all food safety and quality standards are being followed.”
We’ll let you know how they do on the reinspection later this month.
