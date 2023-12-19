Popular Chick-fil-A location in Buckhead reopens after $3 million remodel

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A customers who have been waiting for a popular Buckhead location to reopen received some good news this week.

The Chick-fil-A at Peachtree and Collier across from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital officially reopened on Monday. The restaurant shut down back in April to undergo an extensive $3 million model.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The franchise location had been operating in the area for almost 23 years. Chick-fil-A acquired the property next door that used to be a liquor store to expand and rebuild.

As part of the remodel, there is now a dedicated drive-thru line for mobile app customers.

“It will be our goal to make this the quickest and most efficient way for you to receive your favorite Chick-fil-A meals,” the restaurant posted.

TRENDING STORIES:

There is also a new traffic pattern to exit the restaurant’s parking lot.

The property now ties into the traffic light at Collier and Peachtree intersection, making it easier to access and more efficient.

“There’s really going to be two lanes of traffic where they don’t have to cross anymore, so it should reduce that log jam that you’ve seen at our restaurant,” owner and operator Bryan Auton told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach back in April.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Chick-fil-A tests drone delivery service at select restaurants

©2023 Cox Media Group