You will soon be paying more on your electric bill. Here’s why

ATLANTA — Commissioners have voted to adjust rates, meaning there will be another hike in your electric bill soon.

The Georgia Public Service Commission voted unanimously Tuesday on an agreement between PSC staff and Georgia Power to adjust rates for their customers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This means the power company accepted concessions including limiting the ratepayers’ share of capital costs to $7.562 billion, much less than the $10.75 billion Georgia Power expects to have spent to bring the project to fruition.

Despite negotiations, the deal means that the typical Georgia Power customer will see their electric bill increase by about $9 a month.

When customers can see the change on their monthly bill, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

“After years of hard work, we can celebrate that Georgia has access to brand new nuclear facilities that will provide carbon-free energy over the next 60-80 years,” Shaw said. “Georgia has proven once again that it is a leader in clean energy and will be better able to meet the energy capacity needs for our rapidly growing state.”

TRENDING STORIES:

In August, Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke with Georgia Power’s Brandon Marzo who told commissioners that the six-months-long negotiations had been tough.

“I will admit to you this has been one of the more passionate rate cases I’ve ever been involved in,” Marzo said.

The agreement will save Georgia Power customers over $3 billion in construction costs at the Votgle nuclear power plant.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta neighbors record FedEx driver throwing packages during deliveries

©2023 Cox Media Group