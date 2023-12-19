Man carjacked at gunpoint by suspects at Gwinnett convenience store, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A man was the victim of a carjacking from a convenience store parking lot, according to Gwinnett County Police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gwinnett officials said the incident happened on Dec. 7 at a convenience store on Centerville Highway in unincorporated Snellville.

The victim reportedly left his 2014 Jeep Compass running when he went inside the store. When he came back outside, he tried to get inside his car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers said one of the suspects then pulled a handgun on the suspect before the two of them drove away towards Annistown Road on Ross Road.

The vehicle is a 2014 Jeep Compass with Georgia tag number P8RI0T1. Authorities say there are multiple identifiable stickers on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman advocating for jail reform, raising awareness of declining conditions in metro Atlanta jails

©2023 Cox Media Group