‘Pommel horse guy’ who made Olympic history joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Channel 2

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Clark Kent of the Paris Olympics is lacing up his dancing shoes for the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” on Channel 2 next month.

Stephen Nedoroscik may be able to swing around a pommel horse, but can he swing around the ballroom?

He was the first cast member of the 33rd season announced on “Good Morning America” on Thursday morning.

Nedoroscik, 25, won two bronze medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris earlier this summer.

As a pommel horse specialist, he took off his glasses and competed in the last event of the men’s team gymnastics finals, clinching the bronze medal for the U.S., the first Olympic medal the team won in 16 years. He went on to compete in the individual pommel horse competition and won another bronze medal.

He told “Good Morning America” that he agreed to compete immediately after being asked.

Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning to the ballroom alongside judging panel Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough.

“Dancing with the Stars” has seen its fair share of female Olympic gymnasts, including fellow 2024 Olympic medalists Simone Biles and Suni Lee, but Nedoroscik will be the first male gymnast to compete.

The rest of Nedoroscik’s competitors will be announced on Sept. 4.

“Dancing with the Stars” premieres on Channel 2 on Sept. 17.

