POLL: How bad is traffic on Spaghetti Junction? New data says some of the worst in U.S.

ATLANTA - Scientific data confirms what many of you know all too well: Spaghetti Junction is one of the worst traffic hot spots in the country.

The good news is Atlanta does not have the number one spot anymore.

The bad news is it does have numbers two and three.

After crunching data from nearly a million trucks driving hundreds of locations across the United States, there is a new list of worst bottlenecks in the country, and the Atlanta metro scores six in the top 100.

After three years in the top spot, interstates 285 and 85 in DeKalb County, or Spaghetti Junction, now ranks number two.

“The morning commute coming into Atlanta probably the worst for all of them,” Rebecca Brewster, president of the American Transportation Research Institute, said.

Full-time driver for Holland America Herschel Evans has been driving Atlanta roads for more than 30 years.

“(It’s) just heavier and heavier, more and more,” Evans said.

When trucks get stuck in traffic, so does everyone else.

“This is not congestion that is caused by trucks, this is congestion that the trucks are in as well as the cars are in.”

Brewster says they track both speed and location from GPS to see how much time truckers lose.

She said she is not surprised to see Spaghetti Junction near the top of the list and the Cobb Cloverleaf of I-285 and I-75 right behind at number three.

I-285 and I-20 on the westside cracks the top 10 at number nine this year.

