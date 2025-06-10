Local

Polk County deputy given Life Saver Award after reviving man overdosing

By WSBTV.com News Staff
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A Polk County deputy was awarded the Life Saver Award by Sheriff Johnny Moats on Monday, after she saved a man’s life last week.

On Sunday, June 1, Corporal Amy Davis was on patrol in Rockmart when she was flagged down by a concerned person.

That person directed her to a man slumped over inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

Corporal Davis found the man, who was unconscious. She quickly called for EMS to respond.

She determined that the man was experiencing a drug overdose and gave him a dose of Narcan.

Once he received the Narcan, he briefly began to come to, but was still unresponsive.

Corporal Davis gave him a second dose of Narcan, and he became responsive and began speaking with responders.

Moats awarded Davis the Life Saver Award on Monday.

