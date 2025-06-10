Polk County deputy given Life Saver Award after reviving man overdosing

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A Polk County deputy was awarded the Life Saver Award by Sheriff Johnny Moats on Monday, after she saved a man’s life last week.
On Sunday, June 1, Corporal Amy Davis was on patrol in Rockmart when she was flagged down by a concerned person.
That person directed her to a man slumped over inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.
Corporal Davis found the man, who was unconscious. She quickly called for EMS to respond.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
She determined that the man was experiencing a drug overdose and gave him a dose of Narcan.
Once he received the Narcan, he briefly began to come to, but was still unresponsive.
Corporal Davis gave him a second dose of Narcan, and he became responsive and began speaking with responders.
Moats awarded Davis the Life Saver Award on Monday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 women critically injured after shooting on I-20
- Driver pulls out knife on couple driving too slow in Kennesaw neighborhood, police say
- Georgia man drowns after caught in Gulf rip current
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group