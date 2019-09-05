Shopping nightmare: Woman says thief attacked her in home after stealing wallet at mall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - What began as a relaxing day of shopping became a nightmare for a metro Atlanta woman.
Not only did a thief victimize Miriam Zepeda at Sugarloaf Mills Mall, the same person allegedly snuck into her Lawrenceville home the next day and attacked her.
Police suspect it was the same man seen on security video wandering through the mall in early August.
Police said that at one point, the man reached into Zepeda's purse after she hung it on a clothing rack and looked away.
"When I turned around, the guy took my wallet," Zepeda said.
Inside the stolen wallet was the woman's home address and an extra house key. Police said the next day, the thief went to her house and snuck in.
The victim walks Channel 2's Tom Regan through the terrifying attack, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}