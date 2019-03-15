Police stepping up security around local mosques after New Zealand attacks

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, executive director of CAIR-Georgia, urged Muslim houses of worship and private schools to increase security in wake of terrorist attacks in New Zealand.
In Christchurch, 49 people were killed and 20 injured in attacks at two mosques. Police also found explosive devices nearby.
CAIR will hold a press conference later today in Atlanta.
CAIR-Ga. is also calling on local law enforcement to send patrol cars to guard local mosques during Islamic prayer services on Friday.
“Georgia Muslims will have to continue to strengthen our own security in the coming weeks and months, ” said Mitchell.
“This shooting is not an isolated or foreign incident,” he added. “This shooting is simply the latest in a surge of xenophobic and Islamophobic attacks against minorities that have occurred around the world. The hatred this man spewed in his manifesto sounds alarmingly similar to the hatred right-wing extremists and even some politicians spew here in the United States.”
CAIR-Georgia also plans to call on state and national political leaders to speak out against anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim bigotry that Mitchell said leads to such violence.
TRENDING STORIES
- SWAT situation involving naked man on roof shuts down Atlanta roads
- Car dealer tells investigators he was running away from Channel 2 reporter
- Nearly 50 students caught up in sexting scandal at north Georgia high school
Gwinnett County and Atlanta police confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday they are boosting security around local mosques following the mass shootings in New Zealand.
“We have our officers conducting directed patrols around city mosques and asking them to be on heightened alert for suspicious activity,” Atlanta Police spokesman Carlos Campos said. “Additionally, our Homeland Security Unit is monitoring the events out of New Zealand.”
Gwinnett police are responding similarly.
“In response to the incident in New Zealand, we have increased patrols at all mosques in Gwinnett County,” said Cpl. Michele Pihera, a Gwinnett police spokeswoman. “We hope to bring some measure of comfort to those who visit these places of worship during this difficult time.”
This article Shelia Poole and Jeremy Redmon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}