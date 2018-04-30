0 Police: Serial predator charged in Georgia woman's death pleads not guilty

A Georgia man accused in a sex, drugs, and murder case pleaded not guilty Monday. Investigators said Douglas Edward Christian, also known as a "serial predator," attacked women around the country, including metro Atlanta over the course of four decades.

Christian's lawyer, Keisha Steed, said Douglas Christian elected not to appear in a Clayton County courtroom for his not-guilty plea to murder and more, even though he's appeared in a lot of courtrooms during his lifetime.

"Heck yeah we’re gonna fight this murder indictment," said Steed.

An indictment charges Christian in the death of Makenzie Puyear and says he provided her with meth, morphine, fentanyl and ethalone and intended to have sex with with force and against her will.

Channel 2's Mark Winne interviewed Christian months ago in a jail in Tennessee.

"You never have committed any sexual crime?" asked Winne.

"No, no. I don't force no one," answered Christian.

Channel 2 Action News found a criminal record touching on every decade beginning with the 1970's and reached out to victims in old cases including a 1976 Fulton County rape case. Records we found indicate a guilty plea to rape.

"What he did to me changed my life forever," said one victim who wanted to remain unidentified.

Mobile County, Alabama records indicate a July, 1997 sexual assault or attempted rape.

Gilmer County, Georgia records indicate a 2008 guilty plea without admitting guilt to sexual battery and a misdemeanor sentence that could be served on probation.

In a prosecution document, a report by a Clayton County DA's investigator mentions a 1985 incident and a woman with a Jacksonville Florida address:

She stated that Doug attempted to rape her.

The report says in part:

“She was able to get away from him and get into her car…He began striking her windshield with a hatchet, stating he was going to kill her.”

