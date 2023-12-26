Police searching for woman with dementia who walked away from family members in Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan Police are searching for a woman with dementia who walked away from a family member.

Police said Legurtha Riley was last seen in the Ashley Park area. She was wearing a dark rustic/orange suit, a black/gold wig and silver shoes.

Police are now asking for the public to keep an eye out for Riley. Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Coweta 911 or the Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355.

