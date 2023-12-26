3 arrested in Marietta for narcotics, firearms after police called to handle ‘business dispute’

MARIETTA, Ga. — While responding to a business dispute, Marietta police officers ended up arresting three people.

According to a department spokesman, officers were dispatched to a Marietta home regarding a business dispute. The homeowner told a vendor she was calling the police but they would not leave immediately.

The Marietta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that the business dispute arose from three people working for a moving company returning to a home they’d already moved the residents from and tried to get more money after.

When officers arrived, the vendors tried to leave but police stopped their vehicle.

While giving the three people criminal trespass warnings, which were requested by the homeowner, the police said they found the driver did not have a valid license.

Both of the passengers in the vehicle also had a combination of drugs and firearms, including mushrooms, marijuana and cocaine.

All three were arrested for six felonies and three misdemeanors, according to officers, and one of the people arrested was a convicted felon who had a firearm.

