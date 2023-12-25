Atlanta to clear homeless encampments under bridges

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta plans to clear out homeless encampments under bridges around the city.

The city’s decision comes just days after another fire under a bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road.

It took the city more than one year to replace the bridge after the last fire.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the city is building a village from converted shipping containers for about 40 people to help house the homeless.

The price tag for this project is about $5,000,000 and it is scheduled to open next month.

