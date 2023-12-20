Overnight fire shuts down Cheshire Bridge Road near spot where 2021 fire started

ATLANTA — An overnight fire at Cheshire Bridge Road has blocked off roads in the area.

The call came to Atlanta police and fire departments at Cheshire Bridge and Faulkner Road at around 1 a.m.

As of around 4 a.m., the fire had been contained but police are still on the scene blocking off the road.

There is no timetable for when the bridge will reopen.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields said alternate routes include Piedmont Road, Lavista Road and Lenox Road.

Previously, a nearby bridge had been closed down for more than a year and a half after a massive fire.

This fire was right near the previous one.

