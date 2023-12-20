Board votes to continue to protect 100-year-old tree in Johns Creek shopping center

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A century-old Oak Tree in Johns Creek will stand to see another day.

The majestic oak stands in the parking lot of the Medlock Corners Shopping Center on State Bridge Road.

The decision to keep the tree was made Tuesday evening by the zoning board of appeals, and it was met with fanfare but the fight is not over.

In July, the community halted developers from removing the tree to make space for a Shake Shack restaurant. But the zoning board, again, upheld the denial.

”The reason why we made a denial of the tree removal permit is because it was in violation of our tree preservation ordinance,” said Ben Song, community development director for Johns Creek.

Attorneys for the developer hired an arborist who claimed the water oak is not a specimen tree and should not be subject to ordinance, adding that the tree poses a risk to people and property.

“The tree really needs to come down. We’re doing what we can to preserve safety,” said Kirk Fjelstul, attorney.

Johns Creek resident Cheri Lawson doesn’t think the tree is a threat.

”If they’re concerned about that then black out the white lines for parking on the south side of the tree,” said Lawson.

Independent arborist reports differed.

In the end, the board sided with the prior decision to deny the permit to remove the tree.

”There were a lot of people who were thrilled with the outcome,” said Lawson.

”We feel confident that there is some life left on the tree,” said Song.

“This isn’t the end of the story, there’ll be another appeal available to us in court,” said Fjelstul.

There was no public comment on Tuesday night’s meeting.

The city expects the opposing side to appeal the decision.

