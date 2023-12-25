Georgia

Georgia police department gives gift cards instead of tickets for minor traffic violations

By WSBTV.com News Staff

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Some drivers who committed minor traffic violations in Sparta, Georgia on Friday got a bit of holiday cheer instead of a ticket.

Officers with the Sparta Police Department pulled over eight drivers who received a verbal warning and a $25 gift card.

Officers pulled over six people for speeding, one for a tint violation, and one for failing to stop at a stop sign.

But that good cheer doesn’t last forever.

The department said in a Facebook post, “Please make sure that you abide by all traffic laws because the next time you may not receive a warning and surely not a gift card. Merry Christmas.”

