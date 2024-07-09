Police searching for man they say posed as officer, stole nearly $500 from employees wallets

TYRONE, Ga. — Police are searching for a man who they say posed as a police investigator and made off with hundreds of dollars from a local business. The suspect targeted a massage studio on Senoia Road in Tyrone, located in Fayette County.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Tyrone Tuesday, where he learned that the man appeared to show a badge when he entered the business last month and claimed he was there to check on the establishment. Tyrone police are now investigating the incident.

Detective Andrea Johnson of the Tyrone Police said the suspect looked the part, wearing tactical gear and obscuring his face with a mask.

“He identified himself as an officer and he said he was an investigator and he was called to the scene. He didn’t really give a reason,” Johnson said.

The man asked the women employees to provide identification and a business license before wandering around the premises, police said.

“He searched basically the whole business and then he took approximately $460 out of one of the employee’s wallets,” Johnson said.

The suspect stayed at the business for about fifteen minutes before leaving in a red truck. Police are currently working to identify the truck owner and the suspect.

Johnson said she’s not sure why the man targeted the massage parlor.

Regan tried to get a comment from the business, but no one responded.

