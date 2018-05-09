  • Police searching for woman involved in an attack on a child at a Cobb County mall

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a woman involved in an attack on a child inside a bathroom in a mall in Cobb County.

    Officers said the 11-year-old girl went inside the bathroom at the food court of town center mall around 6:30 Tuesday night.

    They said a man grabbed her and put a knife to her throat. Police said the girl screamed and got away.

    They said other shoppers tackled the man.

    Investigators believe the suspect was communicating with a woman who got away.

