Police searching for woman involved in an attack on a child at a Cobb County mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a woman involved in an attack on a child inside a bathroom in a mall in Cobb County.
Officers said the 11-year-old girl went inside the bathroom at the food court of town center mall around 6:30 Tuesday night.
They said a man grabbed her and put a knife to her throat. Police said the girl screamed and got away.
They said other shoppers tackled the man.
Investigators believe the suspect was communicating with a woman who got away.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}