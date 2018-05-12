  • Police searching for Newnan woman believed to be kidnapped

    NEWNAN, Ga. - Newnan police are looking for a woman they say was kidnapped. 

    Investigators said they are looking for Kendra Richardson. Police believe she was kidnapped by Jaterrio Lambrusco Brooks.

    They were last seen in a black 2012 Cadillac CTS two-door. The car has Georgia tags with the number CIF7992.

    They were last seen traveling east on Lower Fayetteville Road near Shenandoah Boulevard in Newnan. 

    Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. 

