Police searching for machete-wielding robber

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a machete-wielding robber who attacked a man for cash.
Donald Siegert told Channel 2’s Chris Jose he didn’t have a chance to defend himself.
“He ran up behind me and hit me in the back of the head,” said Siegert. “I turned around to see who it was and next thing you know I’m getting hit right up here.”
Cobb County police responded to the assault on March 17th on Booth Road in Marietta.
Siegert said he saw the long blade and feared for his life. He told Jose the man shouted, “All I want is your wallet! All I want is your wallet!”
Siegert said the man wouldn’t put the weapon down.
“He’s poking me, poking me. I’m standing there and say, ‘Why are you doing this? Get a job or something.’ I gave him my wallet. I just wanted to get out of there,” said Siegert. “I didn’t want to get stabbed. I didn’t want to get cut.”
Siegert said the man stole his wallet filled with cash, credit cards, identification cards, and keys.
The suspect was last searing wearing a black hoodie with black jeans and bright red shoes.
