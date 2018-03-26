0 Police search for 2 men who shot father of 3 in head

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Acworth police continue to search for two men who shot and critically injured a young father in his work truck.

Family members told Channel 2’s Chris Jose Daniel Perez, 25, is brain dead and on life support.

“This shouldn’t have happened,” said Perez’s sister in-law Lorena Gonzalez. “They need to turn themselves in. They just took away a father and my sister’s support system.”

Perez was shot in the head while sitting in a truck near North Cobb High school on Friday evening, Daniel Perez, 25, is brain dead and on life support after he was shot by two men, police say WSB-TV Acworth Police said.

Police said Perez and his younger brother were inside the truck when two men walked up to them. One of the men fired his gun.

“They’re cowards for doing this, especially the way they did it by sneaking up on them and running away,” said Gonzalez. “Danny tried hard to keep things together for everybody.”

3 former presidents expected to attend former Gov. Zell Miller's funeral Family members told Jose he recently purchased a pick-up truck to start his landscaping business. They told Jose, Perez is a father of three young children. “He loved his kids so much,” said Perez’s sister in-law Lucia Gonzalez. “He was supposed to come home that night and be with my sister, getting ready for my dad’s birthday party on Saturday.” A week ago, family members said they were at Saint Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Kennesaw for the baptism of Perez’s 1-year-old son. “We need justice,” said Gonzalez. “My sister is in pieces.” Police said Perez’s brother was not injured. Family members created a memorial fund for Perez. You can find more information and donate, here.

Daniel Perez, 25, of Kennesaw is a father of 3 young children. He was shot in the head on Friday. His family says he’s brain dead. The search for the suspects, Live @ 5:14. Help Perez’s family by donating: https://t.co/qMC7cEKIpl @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/mdnua8WK8O — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) March 26, 2018

